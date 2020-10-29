The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells $1,820,152.35 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNTG opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 228.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $46.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

