The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWGAY. Societe Generale raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

SWGAY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

