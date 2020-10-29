Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.81.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $11,278,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,458 shares of company stock worth $20,366,792. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

