TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TriMas stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

