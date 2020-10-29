Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Lifted to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

TRTN stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 504.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

