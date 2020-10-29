Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

