Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

