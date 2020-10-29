Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of CVE opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

