Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $120.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

