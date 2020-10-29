Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Georgetown University increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

