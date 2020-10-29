Twitter, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Twitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

TWTR opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

