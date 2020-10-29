Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

TWTR opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 909,291 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

