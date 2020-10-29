Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of TWTR opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twitter by 9.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

