UBS Group Downgrades Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) to Sell

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FLTDF opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Flow Traders has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

