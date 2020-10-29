UBS Group Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Sell

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

