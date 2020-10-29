UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

RLXXF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.