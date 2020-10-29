UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $28.86 on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

