UBS Group Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average of €124.98. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

