UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

