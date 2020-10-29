Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.94.

RARE opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,300,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

