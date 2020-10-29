Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.94.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $964,523.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

