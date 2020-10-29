Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $105.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,651,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

