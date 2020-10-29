Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.