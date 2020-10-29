Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

