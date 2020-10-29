United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

