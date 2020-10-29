Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Buys $80,442.00 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UBA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.