Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VLO opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

