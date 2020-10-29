ValuEngine Upgrades Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) to Buy

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

