Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its 200-day moving average is $270.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $193.26 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

