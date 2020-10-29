Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) PT Lowered to $75.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

VIE opened at $32.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.