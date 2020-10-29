Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNT. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:VNT opened at $28.26 on Monday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

