Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

ETR:WCH opened at €81.74 ($96.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €85.58 and its 200-day moving average is €70.52. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

