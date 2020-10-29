Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.17 ($50.78).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €37.56 ($44.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.19 and its 200 day moving average is €38.11. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

