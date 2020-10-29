Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

WRTBY stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

