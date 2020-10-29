Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

WASH opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $574.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

