Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $534.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $573.00 to $591.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix was given a new $670.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $650.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $570.00.

10/16/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $575.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $590.00 to $634.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Netflix was given a new $585.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $600.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Netflix was given a new $570.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $425.00 to $420.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $530.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

9/22/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $530.00 to $560.00.

9/4/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $397.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NFLX opened at $486.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.30 and a 200-day moving average of $471.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.55 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

