Wells Fargo & Company Increases First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $39.00

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

FIBK stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

