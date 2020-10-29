WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WesBanco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

