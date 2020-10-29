WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

