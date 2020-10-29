Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

