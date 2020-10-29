Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE WWW opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

