WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.42 million and $2.69 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.03975862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00226152 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

