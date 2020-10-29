World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

WRLD opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $133.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

