WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 278,981 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.