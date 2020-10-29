Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after buying an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12,515.0% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $3,277,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

