Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Strong Sell

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NYSE:NWN opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

