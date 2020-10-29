Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

DEA opened at $20.92 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

