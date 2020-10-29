Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.98 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

