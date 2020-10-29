Zacks Investment Research Lowers L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. L'Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

