Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to “Buy”

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.